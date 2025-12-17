The Chicago Bears are in the same position two weeks ago. They are back in first place in the NFC North and they are one-half game ahead of the Green Bay Packers. The Bears fell short in their earlier confrontation with the Packers as they rallied in the second half to tie their opponents, but Jordan Love led a late TD drive to give Green Bay a 28-21 lead and Caleb Williams' late interception clinched the game for the home team.

This time the game is Saturday night at Soldier Field and that should help the Bears. However, the one-sided nature of this series — Green Bay is 29-6 in its last 35 games against Chicago — means there is quite a psychological barrier that the Bears are going to have to get over. However, the Bears are closer than they have been in many years to having a team that is equal to the Packers.

Williams will certainly play an important role in this game and his second year as Chicago's QB1 has been a success. Perhaps the most notable attributes of his success is his ability to escape the pass rush and make plays with his legs. When he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, Williams was supposed to have average to above average quickness, but he has been far superior to that scouting assessment.

He certainly has the arm strength and is capable of delivering a 35-yard out pattern as well as anyone. The question is whether he has the overall accuracy and touch to deliver the ball to D.J. Moore, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze (when he is healthy) on a consistent basis. Williams has not answered that question to this point in his career. It would be a good idea if he can do that in this game for first place in the NFC North.

Williams has completed 266 of 459 passes for 3,150 yards with 21 TD passes and 6 interceptions. He has also run for 334 yards, a 4.91 yards per carry average and 3 TDs.

D'Andre Swift will run for 85-plus yards and 1 TD

One of the biggest reasons for the Bears' success this season is that they have been able to establish the run. The Bears have the No. 2 rushing team in the league as they are averaging 151.9 ground yards per game. The ability to run the football with D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai is the primary reason the Bears were able to rally from a 14-3 halftime deficit against the Packers in Week 14 and tie the game.

The Chicago offensive line has asserted itself this season, and the running backs have demonstrated explosiveness, desire and big-play ability. Swift has carried the ball 191 times for 935 yards and 7 touchdowns along with a 4.9 yards per carry average. Monangai has also played a big role for head coach Ben Johnson's offense with 146 carries for 681 yards and 6 touchdowns.

The better the running game is, the easier it will be for Williams to find success with his receivers. The Packers have an excellent defensive team even though they have lost edge rusher Micah Parsons to a season-ending ACL injury. Green Bay will focus on slowing down the Bears' run and they could have some success early in the game. However, Johnson knows that he can't abandon the run if they are going to be successful. As long as they don't fall behind by more than 2 touchdowns, they should be able to get their running game going effectively at some point in the second half.

Swift will find his way into the end zone should run for 85 yards or more.

Bears defense must limit Jordan Love to 225 passing yards and 1 TD

The Packers have a well-rounded offense with Love under center, Josh Jacobs running the ball and a crew of dangerous receivers. Love has completed 283 of 426 passes for 3,304 yard with 23 TDs and 6 interceptions.

He will be looking for leading receiver Romeo Doubs, who is likely to be his target on several third-down plays. However, Christian Watson (chest injury), Jayden Reed and rookie Matthew Golden have game-breaking speed and it will be up to the secondary to keep that trio in check.

Jacobs will try to soften up the Bears defense, but it will be up to LB Tremaine Edmunds to keep the Green Bay ground game in check. Edmunds leads the Bears in tackles with 89 stops, and his name will have to be called frequently if the Bears are going to be successful in that area. Safety Kevin Byard has 74 tackles and a team-leading 6 interceptions and he will play a key role in attempting to limit Love's big-play ability.

The Bears and Packers are once again playing for first place in the division and positioning in the NFC playoff structure. But the Bears are also playing to end the Packers long domination in this series, and this would be the ideal time for the Bears to take a major step up in that area.