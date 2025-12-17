The Green Bay Packers have dealt with a few injuries this season, but none more than on the offensive side of the ball. One of the players who has been injured is MarShawn Lloyd, who was set to return soon but suffered a hamstring pull during his 21-day practice window.

The Packers recently may have shocked some people with this latest move on Lloyd, but it's something they had to do if they wanted a chance for him to return, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“The Packers are temporarily adding MarShawn Lloyd to the roster but it’s a procedural move so they can put him back on IR b/c of his latest hamstring. Gives them a chance to re-open his practice window in 4 weeks if the season is still going. Same thing they did w/him last year,” Demovsky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Lloyd was placed on injured reserve/designated to return during training camp. It took him until December to get back healthy, but he started practicing, and the Packers had to decide if they wanted to activate him to the active roster.

It's uncertain if the Packers will get Lloyd back, but with them making this current move, there is a chance that he could return. It would be good if the Packers could get Lloyd back, especially with the recent injuries that Josh Jacobs has had. He's still been able to play, but it would be nice to have more depth behind him.

Outside of Lloyd, the Packers are hoping that Christian Watson can play in their game against the Chicago Bears, after suffering an injury against the Denver Broncos. It looks like he will play, but it depends on his practice status this week and if he has a good pain tolerance.