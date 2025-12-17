Green Bay’s injury sheet keeps getting longer at the worst possible time, and the loss in Denver didn’t just sting in the standings, it raised real questions about how many starters the Packers can afford to lose and still play their brand of football.

According to ESPN, safety Evan Williams’ knee injury could sideline him for multiple weeks after he went down against the Broncos.

The good news is it’s not being treated as severe, and Williams is reportedly hoping he won’t miss any time.

The problem is Green Bay tends to be cautious with injuries, and the team is already preparing for a short-term stretch without him. That matters because Williams leads the Packers in interceptions with three, and his absence would pull a key ballhawk out of a defense that just watched Bo Nix carve them up without taking a sack or turning the ball over.

Williams isn’t the only name in the conversation. The same game ended with right tackle Zach Tom also dealing with a knee injury, while the biggest blow came on Micah Parsons, whose non-contact knee injury is believed to be a torn ACL.

Matt LaFleur admitted afterward that it “doesn’t look good,” and that changes the entire math for how Green Bay creates pressure and protects its coverage.

The timing is brutal because the stakes aren’t going away. The next stretch demands clean football, and the upcoming rematch with Chicago is looming with division and playoff implications in play.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted the Packers were “extremely impressed” with what the Bears are building under Ben Johnson, and the first meeting already showed how thin the margin can get once Chicago settles in.

If Williams misses time, Green Bay won’t just be replacing snaps, it’ll be replacing production that flips games. With Parsons out, the defense can’t afford to lose takeaways, and that makes the next few weeks a test of depth, discipline, and how quickly the Packers can stabilize without one of their most productive difference-makers on the back end.