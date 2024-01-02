Jordan Peele's upcoming fourth film could be his 'favorite,' the Get Out director revealed.

Jordan Peele is “psyched” for his next film. The Get Out director teased his next directorial effort in a conversation with Conan O'Brien.

Fourth time could be the charm

During an appearance on Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, Peele teased his upcoming film. While nothing is known about the secretive project, Peele promised that he has an idea in mind for his next film.

“I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I'm psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right,” Peele revealed.

After getting his start by starring in Mad TV and Key & Peele with Keegan Michael-Key, Peele has become an acclaimed director. Before Get Out, Peele also wrote Keanu, a film he produced and starred in as well.

Get Out marked Peele's directorial debut. The film was a huge hit, grossing $255 million at the box office. It was also a major player at the Oscars, landing four nominations including Best Picture. Peele won Best Original Screenplay for his script.

Two years later, his second film, Us, hit theaters. The film grossed $256 million worldwide but didn't land any Oscar nominations. Peele then directed Nope, a film about a UFO in California, which starred Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, and Brandon Perera.

Whether or not Jordan Peele's films do it for you is one thing. It cannot be denied that his films have become events for independent filmmaking. If he is claiming that his fourth could be his favorite, we must be in store for something special.