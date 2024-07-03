What's the best way for a newcomer to win over the fan base? What Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs said of his career goals may have Packers' fans making Super Bowl plans.

Appearing on The Insiders on the NFL Network, Jacobs shared his hopes for the 2024 NFL season with Mike Garafolo and TomPelissero.

“Normally I never set goals,” Jacobs said on the show. “I take everything from a day-to-day basis, and the results of that will be what you see. That will be the goal.”

Packers RB Jacobs shooting for legacy season

But 2024 is a different season, the veteran said. This will be his sixth year in the league, and he's learned along the way.

“As I'm getting older and I'm playing longer, I have a real goal of legacy,” Jacobs said. “That's a big thing. I want to play in important games, play in the playoffs and make a deep run, and play in that game, if we get there. That's big for me. I think that's the most important thing.”

At 26 years old, he has not only changed teams but also changed roles.

“Coming in where I'm one of the oldest guys on the team, I don't take that lightly,” Jacobs said. “I see these young guys, especially the young receivers on the cusp of being a player in this league, and being a face and being a household staple. Being about to help guide them and teach them little things about what I do or what I see, to help them elevate their games to the next level. I think that's part of the reason they brought me in.”

It's a nice fit for Josh Jacobs in Green Bay

Jacobs will be in a tremendous situation with the Packers. He can take rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd under his wing. Lloyd, who the Packers picked in the third round of the 2024 draft, has the look of being an NFL surprise — even this season. But why is that good for Jacobs?

It's because of workload. The Raiders overused Jacobs in 2022, giving him a shocking 393 touches. That was only three shy of a top-50 total in NFL history. They backed it down to 270 last year, but Jacobs only has so much tread left on his NFL tires. Having a young buck like Lloyd to share the burden of making big plays could keep Jacobs in the league longer.

And the Packers also brought A.J. Dillon back into the mix, which will help Jacobs stay fresh as well.

And when you're in the league with an organization like Green Bay, you have a chance to play meaningful games in December, January, and maybe even February. It's easy to see why this would be appealing to Jacobs, who has only appeared in one playoff game — a tough 26-19 loss to the Bengals. Jacobs played well in that game with 127 total yards.

However, injuries write the story of every NFL season. And there's no guarantee the Packers will make big noise. But their recent history is certainly better than the Raiders, and that's one reason why Jacobs is excited.