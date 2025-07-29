In light of the Jaire Alexander fiasco, one of the Green Bay Packers' biggest offseason acquisitions was cornerback Nate Hobbs. While the Packers are excited to see Hobbs on the field in 2025, the team's newest defender has not gotten off to the best start in training camp.

Hobbs, who is known for his physicality, got called out by Matt LaFleur for being too physical defending receivers in practice. The cornerback's most controversial moment came on Monday, when running back MarShawn Lloyd limped off the field after getting hit low by Hobbs. LaFleur subsequently removed Hobbs from practice, a decision the 26-year-old respected as a minor “timeout” while addressing the play to the media.

“I do feel horrible,” Hobbs said, via ‘The Athletic.' “It wasn’t an intentional decision like, ‘Oh, I’m going to tackle him.' It was like I was behind a blocker. Once I popped back in and got my vision on the ball carrier, he was as close as we are and his shoulder pads go a little down, so by nature, I got low just to protect myself so I wouldn’t look crazy and get run over. You know what I’m saying? And I got low, I kind of dropped my knee on the ground and I kind of shot and I didn’t try to tackle him. I just got too low… I take full accountability for that accident.”

With Alexander out of the picture, Hobbs is expected to be one of the Packers' defensive leaders in 2025. The gritty defender started 38 of his 51 games through his first four years with the Las Vegas Raiders before inking a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay in free agency.

Packers GM reacts to Nate Hobbs training camp controversy

While the incidents painted Hobbs in a bad light, the team has supported him in the aftermath. General manager Brian Gutekunst praised the energy he brings to the team's defense, while adding that Lloyd's injury was not caused by Hobbs.

“We're trying to become a certain kind of football team that can win and win deep into the playoffs,” Gutekunst told reporters, via Matt Schneidman of ‘The Athletic.' “There's a certain kind of physicality you have to have, and Nate Hobbs brings all that, and that's why we brought him here. It's very important that all our guys have that kind of edge to them.”

Hobbs reportedly apologized to the team's receivers for his aggressive play, but noted that he will not remove that part of his game from his approach. The issue might raise concerns in training camp, but Hobbs' tenacity is an element the Packers will need during the regular season.