The Green Bay Packers are hoping to improve and make a deeper playoff run next season. Ideally, Jordan Love takes another step in development and emerges as a true star in the league. However, he has seemingly thrown numerous interceptions in training camp so far this offseason, but it sounds like he has a positive mindset toward the turnovers.

While talking with media members, the 26-year-old quarterback claimed that he'd rather throw interceptions in practice than in games, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today. Jordan Love claims that he's using each turnover as a learning opportunity in preparation for the upcoming season.

“I'd rather throw a pick in practice, learn from it, than go out there and mess up in a game.”

Jordan Love on his approach to training camp practices. “I’d rather throw a pick in practice, learn from it, than go out there and mess up in a game.” pic.twitter.com/miWfsFGDiQ — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 29, 2025

That's the right mindframe to have during this portion of training camp, as the entire Packers team aims to improve and prepare for the 2025-26 campaign. Hopefully, Jordan Love learns from his mistakes quickly, as he has thrown 11 interceptions in back-to-back seasons. That had him tied with the fourth-most in the NFL alongside Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Kyle Murray.

Despite the turnovers, Jordan Love still had a solid season. He finished the fourth season of his career with 3,389 passing yards and 25 touchdown passes while owning a 63.1% completion percentage. However, the Packers will want Love to put up better numbers than that moving forward, as he is entering just his third year as the starting quarterback.

We'll see Love in action in Week 1 when the Packers take on the Detroit Lions in the season opener. That's a tough matchup considering it's against an NFC North rival. Additionally, the Lions are deemed as one of the best teams in the conference right now as well.

Look for Green Bay to lean on Jordan Love next season. The Packers have done a great job of putting talent around him, as the veteran quarterback has plenty of options to throw to in the passing game. Especially after the front office selected wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.