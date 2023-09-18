Josh McDaniels' net worth in 2023 is $6 million. The esteemed offensive coordinator has now taken on the task of being a head coach in the NFL for the Las Vegas Raiders. Let's look at Josh McDaniels' net worth in 2023.

You can't write the story of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick without mentioning McDaniels. A big part of the Patriots dynasty, he is now leading the Raiders. Josh McDaniels' net worth in 2023 is $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Josh McDaniels was born on April 22, 1976, in Canton, Ohio. Growing up in Canton, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it shouldn't be a surprise that he would grow up with football being an integral part of his life. He was a wide receiver at John Carroll University, but his playing career was just a steppingstone to being a household name in football.

Josh McDaniels' early coaching career

You can say that Josh McDaniels was destined for a career in coaching under the sport's biggest names, as his coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban.

McDaniels joined the New England Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant and moved on to a defensive assistant in 2003. In 2004, the Patriots promoted him to quarterbacks coach, creating the historic relationship between him and Tom Brady.

In McDaniels' first four seasons with the team, the Patriots won three Super Bowls. Then in 2005, McDaniels started calling plays for the offense, officially taking on the role of offensive coordinator after the season. In 2007, the Patriots had arguably the best offensive season of all time, setting numerous NFL records. Belichick assumed that the writing was on the wall, and he began to train McDaniels to be a head coach.

Josh McDaniels' first head-coach job

In 2009, the Denver Broncos named McDaniels their head coach. The Broncos signed him to a four-year, $8 million contract.

Over two seasons with the Broncos, McDaniels amassed an 11-17 record. The team would not keep him around for the duration of the four years, firing him at the end of the second season.

The St. Louis Rams brought McDaniels in for the 2011 season to be their offensive coordinator. Head coach Steve Spagnuolo believed that McDaniels was one of the top offensive minds in the NFL. Unfortunately for McDaniels, Spagnuolo was fired as head coach after the season, and the Rams decided to let McDaniels go as well.

Josh McDaniels returns to the Patriots

The Patriots rehired McDaniels during the 2011 playoffs as an offensive assistant coach. He was hired to replace Bill O'Brien as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, the position McDaniels held before leaving.

McDaniels held the position for 10 more seasons, winning Super Bowls in 2014, 2016, and 2018. McDaniels is one of a few New England Patriots personnel to be present for all six Super Bowl titles during the Brady era.

His second stint as offensive coordinator had some controversy, as he accepted the head-coaching job in Indianapolis in 2018 but changed his mind and stayed with New England. The move ended up paying off for McDaniels, as he won his sixth Super Bowl that season. However, the controversy arose when his long-time agent, Bob LaMonte, cut ties after the decision.

Josh McDaniels becomes Raiders head coach

Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/EqGzr7TE19 — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2022

McDaniels took a chance and entered into the world of head coaching once again in 2022. The Las Vegas Raiders offered McDaniels a contract to be their new head coach. McDaniels is making a reported $10 million per season on a four-year term.

Much like his first tenure as a head coach, McDaniels struggled in his first season with the Raiders. The team suffered a 6-11 record, stirring up talks that McDaniels should have stayed on the offensive side of the ball. However, owner Mark Davis expressed his support for McDaniels as the head coach of the team. It was reported that Davis didn't actually support McDaniels, but instead couldn't afford to pay the high severance package.

Due to this, it looks like McDaniels will be staying for the duration of his four-year, $40 million contract. If the poor performance continues, the Raiders might reconsider. As this might be McDaniels' last chance as a head coach, he will hope that reuniting with Jimmy Garoppolo will turn the team's fortunes around. Did Josh McDaniels' net worth in 2023 surprise you?