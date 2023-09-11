Bill Belichick's net worth in 2023 is $60 million. Belichick is widely considered to be the best coach in the history of the NFL. He has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for two decades now, and he has been in the industry since 1975. In this article, we will take a look at Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2023.

Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2023 is $60 million. This is according to multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Born in Nashville, Belichick was named after his godfather Bill Edwards, who was a College Football Hall of Fame coach. Belichick was raised in Annapolis, Md., where his father was an assistant football coach at the United States Naval Academy.

Belichick often studied football with his father, and he was reportedly able to break down game films at a young age by watching his father and the Navy coaching staff do their jobs. He has said that his father is one of his most important football mentors.

Belichick played football and lacrosse during his high school years at Annapolis High School. He then attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., where he played center and tight end. Aside from football, he was also part of the lacrosse and squash team, and he served as captain of the lacrosse team during his senior year.

Belichick earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1975. He was also part of the first batch of inductees into the Wesleyan’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

Bill Belichick's first coaching job

After his graduation, Bill Belichick got a $25-per-week job as an assistant coach for the Baltimore Colts under head coach Ted Marchibroda. The following year, he joined the Detroit Lions as their assistant special teams coach before adding wide receivers and tight ends to his duties in 1977.

Unfortunately, he was dismissed alongside head coach Tommy Hudspeth on Jan. 9, 1978. He then spent the 1978 season with the Denver Broncos as their assistant special teams coach and defensive assistant.

Bill Belichick becomes defensive coordinator for the Giants

In 1979, Bill Belichick joined the New York Giants as their defensive assistant and special teams coach under head coach Ray Perkins. The following year, the Giants added linebackers to his duties and was subsequently promoted to defensive coordinator in 1985 under head coach Bill Parcells.

As a defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick helped the New York Giants win 2 Super Bowls, Super Bowl XXI and Super Bowl XXV. His defensive game plan against the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV led them to a close 20-19 victory, and that game plan is placed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bill Belichick becomes Browns head coach

After his stint with the New York Giants, Bill Belichick was hired by the Cleveland Browns to be their new head coach. He was the head coach of the Browns from 1991 until 1995 and he compiled a record of 36-44.

In November 1995, Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell announced that he would move the franchise to Baltimore after the season. Despite having assurances that he will remain as the team’s head coach, Belichick was instead fired on February 14, 1996.

He then joined the New England Patriots where he served under Bill Parcells once again as the team’s assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the 1996 season. The Patriots reached the Super Bowl, but they lost to the Green Bay Packers.

In February 1997, Belichick was named as the New York Jets’ interim head coach while the team and Bill Parcells were ongoing negotiations to release Parcells from the Patriots and become the Jets new coach. Six days later, the Patriots and Jets reached an agreement and Belichick became the team’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.

Bill Belichick becomes Patriots head coach

After the 1999 season, Parcells stepped down as head coach and the Giants chose Belichick to replace him. However, on Jan. 4, 2000, when Belichick was introduced to the media as the new head coach, he turned it into a resignation announcement. This was because the New England Patriots had already hired him to be their new head coach.

After his hiring, Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave near-complete control over the team’s football operations, effectively making him New England’s general manager on top of the head-coaching duties.

In 2001, the New England Patriots finished the regular season with an 11-5 record as they cruised through the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers to book their ticket to Super Bowl XXXVI. Belichick’s defense held the St. Louis Rams to 17 points en route to the Patriots’ first-ever Super Bowl victory in the team’s history.

In the 2003 season, the Patriots started off rough as they lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-0 in the first game of the season. Despite that, they dominated the NFL as they finished with a record of 14-2 — setting a new franchise record for wins in a season.

The Patriots cruised through the playoffs once again as they booked their ticket to Super Bowl XXXVIII to face the Carolina Panthers. In a closely-contested game, the Patriots managed to edge out a 32-29 victory. Bill Belichick was also named the NFL Coach of the Year.

The following season, Belichick and the Patriots won the Super Bowl once again — this time, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles to become the second team to win three Super Bowls in four years.

In 2007, the New England Patriots achieved the first perfect regular season since the introduction of the 16-game regular-season schedule in 1978. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Diego Chargers, respectively, to advance to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Patriots did not achieve the “perfect season,” as they lost to Belichick’s former team, the New York Giants, in Super Bowl XLII.

Belichick and the Patriots finished the 2014 season with a 12-4 record as they booked another Super Bowl appearance. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX with a score of 28-24. This was Bill’s fourth Super Bowl as a head coach, which tied Chuck Noll for most Super Bowl wins by a head coach.

In the 2016 season, the Patriots reached the Super Bowl once again to face the Atlanta Falcons. New England was down as much as 28-3 in the third quarter but made a resurgent comeback to win Super Bowl LI with a score of 34-28 — giving Belichick’s fifth Super Bowl title as a head coach.

In Super Bowl LIII, Belichick picked up his sixth Super Bowl win as a head coach after the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams with a score of 13-3.

Tom Brady leaves Pats to sign with the Bucs

In the 2020 season, Belichick’s longtime quarterback Tom Brady left the New England Patriots to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This led to the signing and eventual release of Cam Newton. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Mac Jones and designated Jones to be the starting quarterback.

According to a report, Bill Belichick is currently earning a whopping $18 million per year with the New England Patriots.

As of this writing, Bill Belichick is statistically one of the best coaches in NFL history. He currently holds a record of 298 wins and 153 losses in 451 games played. Belichick also has eight overall Super Bowl wins (six as a head coach, two as a defensive coordinator). He has been named the NFL Coach of the Year three times in his career, and he is also a member of the NFL’s 2000s and 2010s All-Decade Team, as well as the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

When it is all said and done, it is without a doubt that Belichick will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will end up as one of the greatest to ever coach the game of football. Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2023?