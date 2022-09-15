The Raiders will face off against the Cardinals in Week 2, and Josh McDaniels is putting together a game plan for star quarterback Kyler Murray.

“Every play is an opportunity for something bad to happen when Kyler is on the other side,” Josh McDaniels said in his press conference on Wednesday. “This guy is a special, special player, and there’s not many players in the league that are like him and certainly not many that I’ve coached against.

An odd way to phrase it, but Josh McDaniels isn’t wrong. Kyler Murray has that big play ability in him, whether he’s getting it done with his legs or in the air. Murray is a dual threat quarterback that makes it hard on opposing coaches to game plan for, and opposing defenses to defend.

“First of all, I think the number one thing I would say about him is he’s a really good passer,” McDaniels said. “Then you combine that with his ability to either run the ball on designed runs or RPOs or zone read, and then every pass play could potentially be a loose play. You can’t take plays off and can’t relax because if you do, generally he makes you pay for it.”

McDaniels and the Raiders will not be able to let their guard down for one snap against the Raiders on Sunday. They’ll have to keep a close eye on Kyler Murray and contain the skilled quarterback.

“This will be a huge challenge. Excited to have the opportunity to compete against him, but this guy is a really, really good football player.”