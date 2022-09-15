Kyler Murray Gets Real On Facing Chandler Jones And Raiders Week 2

Kyler Murray and Chandler Jones used to be on the same team. This time around, Murray will be looking to avoid Jones from getting to him, as the former Arizona Cardinals teammates meet on the field this coming Sunday in Sin City.

“It’s going to be fun. He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around. I’m going to try my best to avoid him,” Kyler Murray said about Jones ahead of the Cardinals’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, via Kevin Parrish Jr.

Jones, who signed a three-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that’s worth $51 million back in March 2022, was not able to record a sack in his debut for his new team, but he will always be a force to reckon with on the field. In six seasons with the Cardinals from 2016 to 2021, Jones managed to collect a total of 71.5 sacks and 131 quarterback hits across 84 games. Kyle Murray knows what it’s like to be haunted in the pocket by Jones, given that they used to go at it in practice, but it’s going to feel different now that they no longer sport the same NFL threads.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are coming off a bitter loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chief at home in Week 1. They couldn’t do anything to stop Patrick Mahomes and company on the field and probably wished they had Chandler again to help them slow down the Chiefs’ offensive onslaught in a 44-21 defeat.

Like the Cardinals, the Raiders also emerged out of Week 1 winless after suffering a 24-19 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.