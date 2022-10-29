JT Realmuto had Aaron Judge-Kyle Tucker flashbacks with clutch World Series homer

The Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a wild comeback in Game 1 of the World Series, rallying from a 5-0 deficit to end up winning 6-5 in the 10th inning. JT Realmuto ended up playing hero in this one, as he hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to tie the game, before hitting what would eventually be a game-winning home run in the 10th inning.

Realmuto’s contributions were huge, but he initially didn’t think his game-winning home run had enough steam to get out of the park, which would have completely changed the game. After seeing Kyle Tucker rob Aaron Judge of a home run in front of the short wall in right field in the ALCS, Realmuto was left hoping that Tucker wouldn’t be able to make a similar play on him in the World Series.

“Honestly, I thought I got enough of it, but I kind of had flashbacks of the play that Tucker made on (Aaron) Judge’s ball that last series, and once I saw him running back to the wall, I was thinking in my head, oh, please just don’t catch it, just don’t catch it. I knew it was going to be close.” – JT Realmuto, The Athletic

Realmuto’s concerns were certainly justified, as Tucker came close to pulling off another crazy home run robbery. But Realmuto had just enough on his homer to get it out of the park, and it proved to be enough to allow the Phillies to hold on for the win. With Game 2 tonight, Philadelphia will be looking to put together another strong performance, as they could end up taking a quick 2-0 series lead over Houston before this series shifts back to Philadelphia.