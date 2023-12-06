With Juice Wells entering the transfer portal, he has a number of great options where he could really thrive.

While the college football community awaits the Army-Navy game to cap the 2023 college football regular season and for bowl season and the College Football Playoff to kick off, to say the transfer portal has been popping in the interim would be an understatement. Just about 3,000 players have entered the transfer portal since November 26th. It feels like a new big name enters the portal every day. On Tuesday, another big name threw his hat in the ring: South Carolina wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice' Wells.

The 2023 campaign was a lost season for Wells. He only played two games and caught a touchdown against Georgia in one of those games before suffering a foot injury. But before that, he proved to be one of the better and more slept on receivers in college football. In 2022, Wells brought in 68 receptions for 928 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, while a member of the James Madison Dukes, he racked up 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns on the back of 83 receptions.

Wells is a very dynamic receiver who would help out any program he transfers to. The question is: where is the best place for him to go?

Tennessee Volunteers

Wells is listed as the number one receiver in the transfer portal on On3 Sports. They also have reported that Tennessee is one of the programs to keep an eye on as a potential landing spot for Wells.

NEWS: Texas & Tennessee have emerged as schools to watch for South Carolina transfer WR Juice Wells, sources tell @PeteNakos_🚨 Wells is the No. 1 receiver in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings👀https://t.co/E6TM7VFnfS pic.twitter.com/slNj4D7LRd — On3 (@On3sports) December 5, 2023

Tennessee would make for a great fit for Wells for a few reasons. For one, Tennessee just produced a couple of wide receivers who was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jalin Hyatt won the Biletnikoff award in 2022 while at Tennessee and put up a 1,267 yard and 15 touchdown season that year while in Knoxville. He also shared the field with Cedric Tillman, who put up 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns on 64 receptions in 2021. If Wells wants to go somewhere where he can put up numbers and put himself on draft boards, he could do a lot worse than Knoxville.

But the main reason Tennessee is a nice landing spot for Wells is the fact that they didn't really replace Hyatt or Tillman in 2023. Squirrel White was Tennessee's leading receiver in 2023 with only 764 yards on 64 receptions. He also only scored two touchdowns. Ramel Keyton was Tennessee's second-leading receiver in terms of receptions, and he had half the receptions White did (32). Tennessee really could use more firepower at that position. Juice Wells would bring just that.

Texas Longhorns

One of the other programs On3 Sports reported as a place to keep an eye on Juice Wells is Texas. The Longhorns would also make for a great fit for Wells. After all, they may have to replace a receiver who declared for the NFL Draft in their own right. Xavier Worthy is one of the best receivers in the country and could be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Texas is going to have to replace him somehow; they could do a lot worse doing so than getting Wells.

Texas also is already having success with a receiver they've gotten out of the transfer. Adonai Mitchell began his career at Georgia but transferred to Texas after winning two national championships with the Bulldogs. Mitchell has set career-highs in receptions (51), receiving yards (813), and touchdowns (10) this season. If Wells is looking to make an instant impact, seeing Mitchell do exactly that at Texas should boost the Longhorns' chances.

Lastly, Texas is going to have good quarterback play next season. Quinn Ewers may declare for the NFL Draft after this season, but even if he doesn't, Texas has Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning already in tow. Ewers posted a 78.7 QBR this season, completed over 70 percent of his passes, and averaged nine yards per attempt across 11 games. Maalik Murphy filled in for an injured Ewers against BYU and Kansas State and helped get Texas across the finish line in both games. Arch Manning was one of the most sought-after quarterback prospects in recent memory. Ewers and Manning were five-star prospects; Murphy was a four-star. One of them will be Texas' quarterback next season. That could be the icing on the cake when its time for Wells to make his decision.