The South Carolina football program saw Antwane Juice Wells enter the transfer portal after Spencer Rattler declared for the draft.

The Soith Carolina football program saw quarterback Spencer Rattler announce his decision to head for the 2024 NFL Draft. Then, on Monday as the transfer portal officially opened, wide receiver Antwane ‘Juice' Wells announced his decision to leave and enter the portal, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘South Carolina star receiver Juice Wells is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. He's expected to be at or near the top of the portal WR market. He has 965 yards and seven touchdowns in his career. Missed much of 2023 with a foot injury.'

Wells posted a lengthy message late on Sunday night to announce his decision:

Wells is a senior and played just three games in 2023 as he dealt with injuries. But, in 2022, he had 63 catches for 898 yards and six scores and will immediately be one of, if not the best, wide receivers on the market.

The transfer portal has been buzzing with big names, and now Wells should get plenty of offers from programs across the country.

Wells' best season came in 2021 when he caught 83 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 scores, so the 6-foot-1, 210-pound wide receiver is going to be a hot commodity.

Last season against Clemson, Wells exploded with nine catches for 131 yards and a pair of scores, and his explosiveness, size, and talent all around will have his phone ringing off the hook.

DOWN GOES #8 CLEMSON 👀 The Tigers fall to the Gamecocks in the #PalmettoBowl, with Antwane Wells Jr leading the way with 9 rec, 131 yards, and 2 touchdowns 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6fyvEmvz5B — College Football Network (@CFN365) November 26, 2022

The South Carolina football program now will be without its starting quarterback and top wide receiver in a matter of days, and it will be a long offseason for them.