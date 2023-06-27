The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in third place in the National League West. The team found itself three games out of first place behind the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, and awaiting the return of pitcher Julio Urias.

Urias has been out since May 18 with a hamstring strain. The Dodgers remain in contention despite a pitching staff that currently ranks 24th in Major League Baseball, behind several losing teams.

On Sunday, Urias made a rehab start for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Dodgers' Single-A affiliate. He caught the attention of Dodgers fans with eight strikeouts in four innings, hitting 95 MPH on the radar gun.

The lefty Urias has struggled at times for the Dodgers at times in 2023. Still, his talent and 4.39 ERA over 55 innings suggests he could be the workhorse Los Angeles needs to make a run at the division crown.

Urias spoke with reporters after a bullpen session recently during which he shared his thoughts on returning to the minors. According to Urias, the stint has been a “nice” way to remember where he came from, which has given him perspective in pursuit of his return to the big league club.

#Dodgers Julio Urías made a rehab start for the @RCQuakes yesterday. It was also a Master Class for the young Quake players. Follow the @BleedLosPodcast for the latest Dodgers news and player interviewshttps://t.co/UvLKWXN1Ix@BluRevoltfilm @alyshadelvalle @AlonsoSarinana pic.twitter.com/PlP782u698 — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) June 26, 2023

A photo of Quakes players gathering around the Dodgers hurler was also published. The team's players gathered around him, as shown in the picture below. Urias is expected back to the parent club soon.

When a big league pitcher like Julio Urías shows up at work, you go and learn @RCQuakes pic.twitter.com/vRkI2e423v — DodgersBeat (@DodgersBeat) June 26, 2023

The Dodgers are scheduled to take on the Colorado Rockies in a road matchup at Coors Field on Tuesday night. Dodgers superstar Clayton Kershaw, who holds a 2.72 ERA with 103 strikeouts on the season, is expected to take the mound for Game 1 of the three-game set.

A stellar outing from Kershaw dazzled Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman last Tuesday.