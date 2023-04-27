Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Julio Urias surrendered six earned runs over 5.2 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. Urias’ six earned runs are the most he’s allowed in a start since June of 2021, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

Urias added five strikeouts in the outing, but clearly didn’t have his best stuff. Urias is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but his ERA now stands at 4.41 on the season, per Noah Camras of Dodgers Nation.

It should be noted that Julio Urias started the season on a high note. He went exactly six innings in each of his first three starts, allowing three total earned runs during that span. He then surrendered two earned runs over 5.2 innings in his fourth outing of the year. Over his past two starts though, Urias as looked like a completely different pitcher for the Dodgers.

He was hit hard by the Chicago Cubs last week, giving up five earned runs and seven hits in just 3.1 innings on the mound. Then, as aforementioned, he struggled against the Pirates on Thursday.

The Dodgers are certainly still confident in their left-hander. Two rough outings won’t make them lose faith in him. However, pitching coach Mark Prior will need to help Urias make the necessary adjustments to get back on track.

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Dodgers were ultimately defeated 6-2 by Pittsburgh on Thursday. Overall, the Dodgers went 4-3 on their road trip, a solid mark. However, their series against the Pirates was disappointing.

Julio Urias and LA will try to bounce back at Dodger Stadium during their upcoming six-game homestand.