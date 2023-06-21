Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw was excellent again for his team on Tuesday night, and Freddie Freeman continues to be floored by the consistently high level the southpaw brings every time he's on the mound.

“I feel like he's been able to do ‘next pitch' for 15 years,” Freddie Freeman said after the Dodgers beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. “If one person's gonna get out of that, you feel like it's gonna be Kersh. He continues to do it, year in and year out. It's absolutely incredible.”

Kershaw went seven scoreless on Tuesday, pitching five hit ball as his team shutout Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. He's allowed a total of just four runs while going 3-0 in June.

He improves to 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA after the victory, a sparkling clip he will take into a road tilt next Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

“I just don't see a better competitor out there than Clayton Kershaw,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Right now, he's the only one standing.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Admittedly, the Dodgers have not pitched well this season, but their longtime ace has been getting the job done even as the team has had to lean more on him than anticipated.

He's the only LA pitcher to not miss a turn through the rotation this year, per Ardaya.

“What's the alternative? The alternative is to give in,” Kershaw said afterwards about the gutsy performance. “Obviously, you've got to reset a little bit. But at the end of the day, I always think about the next pitch. That's what I try to do. Just try to make the next pitch.”

Although the Dodgers had lost 17 of their previous 28 entering Tuesday night, and still need to turn things around, Clayton Kershaw continues to deliver for his team in Year 16.