Finally, the upcoming fourth Jurassic World movie, titled Rebirth, has shared its first images with Scarlett Johansson front and center. Gareth Edwards (The Creator) helms the film, which also stars Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali.

First, the logo for Jurassic World: Rebirth was unveiled. The short teaser featured hints of the iconic Michael Giacchino score before the logo, which features a heavy dosage of yellow, is revealed.

The first of the images shows Bailey and Johansson as they are crouched in tall grass. Given that they do not have scared looks on their faces, they are probably looking peacefully at a dinosaur.

The second image, on the other hand, showcases a terrified Ali with a flare in his hand. He is looking up, presumably at a dinosaur, wearing what appear to be camouflage pants.

Obviously, fans will have to wait until the movie comes out for context. It is possible that these are taken from crucial parts of the movie.

What is Jurassic World: Rebirth about?

The official logline of Jurassic World: Rebirth reads: “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

As noted, Johansson, Bailey, and Ali lead the cast. They take over for Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who led the previous trilogy of Jurassic World movies. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, and Luna Blaise will also star in the fourth Jurassic World.

Gareth Edwards directs Rebirth. He is best known for directing blockbusters like Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. David Koepp, who co-wrote the original Jurassic Park movie, returns to write Rebirth. Frank Marshall of Amblin Entertainment, which he founded with Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, and Patrick Crowley will produce Rebirth.

Rebirth began shooting in June 2024. That gave the crew over a year to get the movie ready for its July 2, 2025, release date. It is a quick turnaround for a movie of such big scope.

All three of the previous made over $1 billion at the box office. Universal is hoping to continue that success with Rebirth. It certainly has the star power to do so.

Who is Scarlett Johansson?

Jurassic World: Rebirth star Scarlett Johansson is an award-winning actress known for her roles in Lost in Translation, Her, and Marriage Story. Her two Oscar nominations came in the same year. She was nominated for Best Actress (Marriage Story) and Best Supporting Actress (Jojo Rabbit).

Additionally, she is known for playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Marvel). She was first introduced to the MCU in Iron Man 2, playing a supporting role.

Her role continued to increase after appearing in two Captain America movies, The Winter Soldier and Civil War. She also led all four Avengers movies. In 2021, Johansson finally got a solo Black Widow movie. Florence Pugh also stars in it.

Jurassic World: Rebirth will be released on July 2, 2025.