The Indiana Pacers enter the 2025 NBA Cup with a mix of optimism and uncertainty. Drawn into East Group A with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Washington Wizards, the Pacers know their path to the knockout stage will not be simple. The challenge becomes even greater with the loss of Tyrese Haliburton. His ruptured Achilles in the 2025 Finals ended his season before it even began. Without their star floor general, the Pacers NBA Cup journey now depends on how well the rest of the roster adjusts to life without its centerpiece.

Life Without Haliburton

The absence of Tyrese Haliburton completely reshapes Indiana’s outlook. He had been the team’s offensive engine, orchestrating one of the NBA’s fastest-paced attacks. He also led the team in both scoring and assists. Without him, the Pacers lose their most reliable creator and most dependable late-game option. This forces other players to take on expanded roles.

The burden now falls on Pascal Siakam, who joined the Pacers in 2024 and brought championship pedigree from his Toronto days. His scoring versatility and defensive impact make him the obvious leader. However, he will face heightened defensive attention throughout the NBA Cup. T.J. McConnell, long valued for his hustle and steadiness, now steps into a larger role as a primary playmaker and backcourt leader. For Indiana to stay afloat, Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard must grow into consistent secondary scoring threats. Young forwards like Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson also need to provide rebounding, rim protection, and energy off the bench.

Group A Challenges

East Group A presents Indiana with a variety of tests. The Cavaliers enter as favorites, led by Donovan Mitchell and supported by a frontcourt featuring Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Their combination of efficient scoring and elite interior defense makes them one of the toughest teams in the tournament. The Hawks pose a different challenge with their speed, perimeter shooting, and athletic wings. They are capable of turning games quickly if left unchecked. The Raptors, while no longer title contenders, remain disciplined and physical. They employ defensive schemes that can frustrate shorthanded teams like Indiana. Finally, the Wizards, though rebuilding, carry young talent eager to prove themselves. This makes them dangerous as potential spoilers.

For the Pacers, beating Toronto and Washington is essential. Splitting results with Cleveland and Atlanta is the only realistic way to keep their advancement hopes alive.

Key Players to Watch

Pascal Siakam is the centerpiece of Indiana’s NBA Cup push. His ability to score in isolation, exploit mismatches, and defend across positions will dictate how competitive the Pacers can be. T.J. McConnell, now entrusted with steering the offense, provides veteran leadership, defensive energy, and stability in clutch situations. Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard remain the wildcards; if either can deliver a breakout performance, Indiana’s ceiling immediately rises. Meanwhile, Walker and Jackson must provide valuable frontcourt depth, especially when matching up against Cleveland’s imposing bigs or Atlanta’s athletic forwards.

Predicted Record and Finish

Given the level of competition, a balanced outcome feels realistic. The Pacers should manage victories over Washington and Toronto, but Cleveland’s depth and Atlanta’s offensive firepower will be much harder to overcome. That leaves Indiana projected at 2–2 in group play, likely placing them third in East Group A. While this record keeps wild-card possibilities alive, much will depend on point differentials and results from other groups. Every possession could matter, making efficiency and late-game execution critical for Indiana.

Final Outlook

The Pacers NBA Cup run is unlikely to deliver a trophy, but that does not make the tournament meaningless. Without Haliburton, this midseason competition becomes an early test of resilience and adaptability. Pascal Siakam’s leadership, T.J. McConnell’s steadiness, and the growth of Mathurin and Nembhard will determine whether Indiana can stay competitive against playoff-caliber opponents.

Even if they fall short of the knockout rounds, a 2–2 record would demonstrate that the Pacers are more than a one-man team. They remain a dangerous and up-and-coming squad in the East. Success in the NBA Cup could also give Indiana’s young core valuable confidence and experience in high-stakes situations. This would help lay the groundwork for a stronger playoff push later in the season.