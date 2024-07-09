A word of advice for Scarlett Johansson from Jeff Goldblum was just offered for the Jurassic World 4 star.

It was an excellent way to welcome Johansson into the Jurassic World family. After all, she's set to star in the upcoming film that's in production. So, who else is better equipped than Goldblum, who has starred as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the franchise from the 1993 film Jurassic Park and its sequels?

This all happened on Today, where Savannah Guthrie interviewed the actress.

Scarlett Johansson gets a Jurassic World surprise from Jeff Goldblum

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum,” the star told her from a screen. “Here's what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way.”

Johansson's reaction was that of surprise, and she said, “Oh, no way!”

“Don't get eaten unless you want to,” Goldblum joked. He then blew her a kiss and said, “I love you.”

In the original Jurassic Park, Goldblum's character said, “Life finds a way.” Therefore, this quote was quite fitting for this interview.

“Oh my gosh, I can't believe Jeff actually said that to me,” the Black Widow star exclaimed. “I mean, I think my life is complete now. I can retire now.”

The actress has had a huge ambition to be part of the Jurassic franchise for over a decade.

She talked to Comicbook.com last month and explained her enthusiasm. Hell, she didn't care if she was eaten right away. Being a part of the franchise was all that was important to her.

“The script is so incredible,” she started with. “David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome.”

“I'm such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it,” the actress added. “I'm just like, I can't even, I'm pinching myself. I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'm like, ‘I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it. The fact that it's happened in this way at this time is actually unbelievable. I can't believe it.”

As for who else will star in the new film, according to IMDb, it includes Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

The return of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Larua Dern, and Jeff Goldblum is not confirmed.

Also, the title might be something other than Jurassic World 4. Variety reports that a working title might be Jurassic City. Considering they're trying to launch a new Jurassic era, the title might be fitting.

Regardless of who else stars in the movie or the official title, it doesn't sound like it matters much to Johansson. After all, she was willing just to maintain the craft service area. Or be scarfed down by a dinosaur.

Jurrasic World 4 is currently undergoing principal photography and is expected to be in theaters July 2, 2025.