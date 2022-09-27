Based on early reports, there’s a good chance that New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard could be out for the season. His ex-teammate in Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t just sending well wishes, he’s asking why it had to happen in the first place.

OBJ was vocal on Twitter after seeing Sterling Shepard go down on a non-contact injury towards the end of Cowboys-Giants on Monday night. The brutal scene shone the spotlight on MetLife Stadium’s artificial turf that isn’t as forgiving as the standard grass fields.

“Just get rid of it all the fkngether bro. Billions made off this game I can’t understand why we can’t play on grass. That shxt is rough. Prayers up for my brother. Shxt just hurt my heart,” said Odell Beckham Jr. on the Sterling Shepard injury.

Artificial grass is certainly easier to maintain given that it can literally just be rolled on and off the field depending on venue need. But just like OBJ said, with billions in revenue and teams raking in hundreds of thousands in ticket sales, forking over some extra budget for on-field maintenance doesn’t exactly sound like a huge ask if it helps provide players even just a few percentage points more in terms of safety and reduced chances of injury.

It’s especially tough for Sterling Shepard given that he just got back from an Achilles injury back in December. He’s been the Giants’ top receiving threat with 154 yards and 24 targets, both team-highs and looked poised to have a a standout season. Now, he’ll have to fight his way back into playing shape once again.