Chicago Bears fans are buzzing about the brewing connection between Justin Fields and DJ Moore. Speaking on his new wide receiver, Fields reveals what has ‘impressed' him most about Moore, reports ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

“It [their chemistry] did come on quickly. I didn't really expect anything because it's different for each guy, but I feel like with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that. Of course, he has a lot of experience. He's been in the league for a good period of time now. He's played a lot of football, so he knows different coverages really well. That's one thing that I was kind of impressed about with the offense coming in and just understanding, seeing coverages really well on short routes and stuff like that. He's been great. And you know, the chemistry has really picked up.”

Bears fans will be salivating at the comments from Justin Fields, as he talks about how easily DJ Moore has assimilated into the offense and the chemistry that they have built rather quickly. It will remain to be seen if any of this is true after the NFL season gets underway, but Chicago faithful can hang their hats on these sentiments from their young quarterback for now.

This upcoming season is huge for Justin Fields and the Bears. The NFC North is wide open due to various expectations for each team, and it could definitely be the Bears for the taking if everything comes together for Chicago. If Justin Fields and DJ Moore are right about their chemistry, then it could be the best offense in Chicago in a long time.