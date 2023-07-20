The Chicago Bears organization and fans alike have placed massive expectations on Justin Fields for the 2023 season. Fortunately for all involved, Fields believes he will be ready to more than back them up with a season no Bears quarterback has ever had, via NFL on CBS.

The @ChicagoBears have NEVER had a passer throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. Justin Fields says that is going to change… THIS season.@atcoveredpod pic.twitter.com/89zAFmxEdF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 20, 2023

“The Bears have been around for 100 years. They've never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards. We believe you're going to be in Chicago for a long, long time. Will you [Justin Fields] break that record?”

“I will. I plan on doing it this year.”

After being asked if he will be the first quarterback in Bears history to throw for 4,000 yards, Justin Fields is blunt in his assessment. Not only does he believe he will break the Bears record, but he will do it this season.

With all of the expectations hurling his way, Bears fans have to be pumped that Fields is still the cool character he has always been since entering the league. Not to mention, after such a dominating season running the ball last year, Bears faithful will be even more excited that Fields is shooting to break a passing record.

All of the expectations for Fields comes after an offseason where GM Ryan Poles has completely retooled the roster. Some are skeptical that he did enough to make Chicago immediate contenders, but if Fields plays the way many around the organization believe he can, than it wouldn't be that surprising to see the Bears fighting for a playoff spot at the end of the year. If Justin Fields backs his claim that he will throw for over 4,000 yards this season, then the Bears will definitely be in good shape.