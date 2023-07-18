Juventus has broken their silence on Paul Pogba‘s future, suggesting that the French midfielder may still have a role to play at the club despite a challenging season in 2022-23, reported by goal.com. Pogba returned to Turin for a second spell with Juventus last year, but his homecoming was marred by injuries that limited him to just 10 appearances throughout the campaign. Speculation surrounding his future has arisen, with rumors of a potential move to a club in Saudi Arabia.

However, Juventus' sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, addressed the speculation during a press conference, emphasizing Pogba's importance to the team. Giuntoli stated that Paul Pogba's situation is clear and that the club is waiting for his return. He described Pogba as a fundamental player with experience and quality, highlighting his role as a mentor for the younger players in the squad.

Giuntoli also discussed other transfer rumors involving Juventus players. While Weston McKennie's future has been subject to speculation, Giuntoli clarified that the club has never stated that McKennie is out of their plans. He confirmed ongoing talks with other clubs regarding potential transfers for Denis Zakaria, Arthur, and Leonardo Bonucci.

Furthermore, Giuntoli acknowledged the financial challenges faced by Juventus and the need to balance the books. There have been rumors suggesting that the club may have to part ways with prized assets such as Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Milik, and Dusan Vlahovic. However, Giuntoli emphasized that Juventus relies on Chiesa and Vlahovic and considers them unsellable. He acknowledged that if irrefutable offers were received, discussions would be held, but the club is currently counting on them.

Juventus had a disappointing season in 2022-23, finishing seventh in the league and missing out on Champions League qualification. The financial implications of a points deduction have made it challenging for the club to retain their top talents and attract new players. However, the club remains determined to find the right balance and navigate these difficulties while relying on key players like Pogba, Chiesa, and Vlahovic.