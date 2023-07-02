French World Cup winner Paul Pogba is determined to redeem himself at Juventus next season. The midfielder endured a disappointing season in Turin after returning to the club as a free agent from Manchester United last summer.

In the 2022/23 season, Pogba was hit with injuries consistently. As a result of his inconsistencies and fitness issues, he lost his place in the French World Cup squad after being one of their best players in the 2018 World Cup winning campaign. The former Manchester United man failed to complete 90 minutes in any match last season. After a poor season in Turin, reports are linking Pogba away from Juventus this summer.

According to the reports from Tuttomercatoweb, the 30-year-old received offers from Saudia Arabia this summer, but he declined them and ensured commitment towards Juventus. The World Cup winner reportedly wants to succeed with the Old Lady and hopes to return to complete competitive form.

The report also suggests that Pogba would be willing to accept a pay cut to continue his tenure at Juventus. Despite the departure of Angel Di Maria, the Italian giants feel that Pogba's salary is a financial burden for them. After being the world's most expensive footballer in 2016, the Frenchman no longer has many suiters worldwide. Hence, he is willing to make adjustments to ensure his future with Juventus.

Juventus' stance on Paul Pogba

Juventus believe Pogba owes them a better season after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign. He has rejected offers from elsewhere to stay with the Old Lady. With the Euros set to happen next year, the World Cup winner would like to regain his position in the international team. However, that will only happen if he returns to full fitness and starts playing regularly.