Juventus fans have voiced their strong opposition to the potential signing of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea this summer, reported by goal.com. As the club gathered for pre-season preparations, a group of fans congregated outside the club's private clinic in Turin to express their disapproval.

Chants against the acquisition of Lukaku resonated through the air, with the Juventus faithful making their feelings abundantly clear. The Belgian striker, who was previously pursued by Inter, has become a target for Juventus. The club is reportedly willing to match Inter's previous offer of €40 million (£34 million, $44 million) for Lukaku.

However, Juventus faces a hurdle in their pursuit of Lukaku as they need to offload Dusan Vlahovic before making a formal bid to Chelsea. The Italian giants are keen to secure the services of the prolific striker, but the sentiments of their fans may force the club to reassess their transfer plans.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is actively looking to offload Lukaku during this transfer window, paving the way for potential suitors to make their move. Aside from Juventus, Lukaku has also received offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia, adding further uncertainty to his future.

As the transfer saga continues to unfold, Juventus will have to carefully consider the desires of their supporters and weigh them against their ambitions for the upcoming season. The fans' clear message against the signing of Romelu Lukaku signifies the importance of their voice in shaping the club's decisions, and it remains to be seen whether the Bianconeri will heed their impassioned pleas or proceed with their pursuit of the Belgian forward.