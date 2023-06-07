Despite Juventus‘ disappointing season, which saw them finish seventh in Serie A and face a 10-point deduction due to financial irregularities, Massimiliano Allegri will continue as the club's manager, reported by goal.com.

The Bianconeri had a lackluster campaign, failing to win any silverware for the second consecutive season. They were eliminated by Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-finals and suffered a similar fate in the Europa League against eventual winners Sevilla. However, despite the setbacks, Scanavino made it clear that Allegri's position was never in doubt.

In an interview with Sky Sport, Scanavino stated, “Allegri has never been in question. There is total sharing of all future and transfer market scenarios with him.” He acknowledged that there were moments of heated confrontation between them during the season but emphasized that their relationship had quickly strengthened. He attributed the team's struggles to psychological issues and expressed confidence in Allegri's ability to lead the club forward.

Scanavino acknowledged the discontent among fans and the challenging economic situation due to the absence of Champions League football. However, he reassured supporters that Juventus would strive to build a competitive team. He believes Allegri is the right person to guarantee sporting continuity and is optimistic that the team's fortunes will improve in the upcoming campaign.

Allegri faces the daunting task of delivering silverware next season and regaining the trust of the dressing room. Reports suggest that he has lost the support of certain players, particularly the younger ones. Nevertheless, with the confirmation of Allegri as manager, Juventus aims to address their economic challenges, exhibit humility, and strive for better results both domestically and in Europe.

As the new season approaches, the pressure will be on Allegri to guide Juventus back to their winning ways and restore the club's status as a dominant force in Italian football.