In a shocking turn of events, Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is facing a four-year ban following failed doping tests, raising significant questions about the future of the French football star’s career, reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Pogba’s troubles began on September 11, 2023, when he initially tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone. This forced him out of action, and he hasn’t been part of the Bianconeri lineup since. The ‘B’ sample, taken as part of the doping protocol, also returned positive, leading to the enforcement of the four-year ban by the relevant authorities.
In response to the ban, Pogba released an official statement expressing his disbelief and sadness. He asserted, “I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked, and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.”
Pogba vehemently denied any intentional violation of anti-doping regulations, stating, “When I am free of legal restrictions, the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.”
Asserting his commitment to fair play, Pogba emphasized, “As a professional athlete, I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.”
In light of the ban, Paul Pogba announced his intention to appeal the decision before the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The appeal process will be a crucial step in determining the validity of the ban and the impact it will have on the midfielder’s future in football. The sports community awaits further developments as Pogba strives to clear his name and salvage his professional career.