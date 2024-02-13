USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah found themselves on the losing side as Juventus suffered a defeat against Udinese in Serie A action

In a surprising turn of events, USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah found themselves on the losing side as Juventus suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat against Udinese in Serie A action, reported by GOAL.

Despite an expected early dominance from Juventus, Udinese managed to grab the lead in the 25th minute with a scrappy goal from Lautaro Giannetti. The Turin club, despite controlling much of the second half, struggled to break through the resolute Udinese defense, resulting in a frustrating home loss to a team fighting relegation.

With this defeat, Juventus faces a significant setback in their title aspirations, trailing Serie A leaders Inter by seven points with a game in hand. Inter's formidable form throughout the season, having dropped just nine points, puts Juventus in a challenging position to catch up in the remaining 14 matches.

For McKennie and Weah, the night began promisingly, but both players failed to make a substantial impact on the game. McKennie, a regular in the midfield, and Weah, making his first start in over a month, couldn't shine in what turned out to be one of Juventus' worst performances of the season.

Despite their focus on the domestic campaign after exiting European competition, Juventus faces an uphill battle in Serie A. Their next challenge is an away fixture against Verona, followed by a home clash with Frosinone. As the title race intensifies, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah will need to regroup and contribute significantly to Juventus' efforts in the upcoming matches.

