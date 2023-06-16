A major exodus is reported to be happening at Juventus this summer. The Old Lady identified their midfield as a major problem in the 2022/23 season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are keen to offload all the midfielders having loan deals at the club. Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie, and Denis Zakaria have all been put on the transfer list as they are not in the plans of manager Max Allegri. Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro are also set to leave the Italian giants.

Ever since the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United in 2016 and the retirement of Claudio Marchisio, the midfield has been a significant problem for Juventus. Sami Khedira tried to hold the midfield on his own after the era of Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo but couldn’t find stability in other areas of the midfield. Miralem Pjanic and Aaron Ramsey were tried in advanced roles, but both had come out of their primes at AS Roma and Arsenal, respectively.

Despite the return of Pogba last summer, the Old Lady have struggled to keep him fit. He has only appeared in 6 Serie A games this season and didn't start a game until March. There is even a chance that the World Cup winner may have already played his last game for the club.

Juventus have already confirmed that they won’t renew Angel Di Maria’s contract, who walks away as a free agent after one year. Moreover, there are also talks of Adrien Rabiot leaving the club this summer.