The United States Men's National Team defeated Mexico 3-0 in Thursday's Concacaf Nations League semifinal, but the victory came at a cost. USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest received red cards, ruling them out for Sunday's Concacaf Nations League final against Canada. Following the victory, interim USMNT manager BJ Callaghan—soon to be replaced as USMNT manager by a returning Gregg Berhalter—didn't seem fazed by the infractions.

“We have a strong culture in our team and what happened comes from a good place,” BJ Callaghan said of the McKennie and Dest red cards after the USMNT beat Mexico. They care about each other so much in that locker room that they're standing up for each other and sometimes does it have an issue where we take a red card? Yeah but when you know where it comes from, you can accept it and it's a learning lesson for us all.

“It's a learning lesson because now we're going to go play in the final but it's also something that we preach. ‘Next man up' and we've got 23 guys on this team and there's a reason that we're going to use all 23 players to go try and win a second trophy.”

There were four red cards in the entire CNL semifinal match. Christian Pulisic led the USMNT with two goals. Ricardo Pepi also had a goal in the shutout victory.

The USMNT and Canada will face off in Las Vegas for the title Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The USMNT is headed to its fifth straight regional final.