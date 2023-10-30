Howard University kicked off the eventful weekend with its annual Yardfest concert that featured . Set up for the event begins early on in the week where vendors set up tents, food trucks, signs, and the large center stage where headliners perform.

Students and alumni field onto the yard starting early on Friday morning trying to gain a perfect view of the stage hours before performers arrive on campus. Food vendors and small businesses pack the Yard making the concert that much more exciting and enjoyable. This year multiple stars and artists graced the Howard stage to perform for hundreds of audience members.

The concert kicked off with rapper Kalli who performed alongside the Howard dance team. Atlanta rapper Offset debuted songs from his recently released album “Set It Off”. Howard surprised alumni and students with a guest appearance from Sean Combs aka Diddy, who attended Howard back in the early 90’s. He gifted his alma mater a one million dollar donation which will be put towards scholarships for incoming students as well as sang a few of his top hits.

Howard University’s Development and Alumni Relations Senior Vice President David P. Bennett said, “Mr. Combs has fully honored every public pledge of support he has made to Howard University. This includes both public pledges to donate to Howard University, each for $1 million.”

As the festivities continued, rain ensued, but those in the audience and walking around the Yard kept the energy high and the vibes positive. Other celebrities such as Victoria Monet, Howard alumus Lance Gross, and Lady London interacted with excited fans on stage as well later on in the day.