With Election Day less than two weeks away, Vice President Kamala plans to spend election night in Washington, D.C. According to several close to the campaign, Harris is considering her alma mater, Howard University, as the headquarters on election night.

Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. While attending Howard, she participated in debate, joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and served as a first-year representative on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council. As a proud alumna of Howard, Harris never fails to mention the impact attending an HBCU has had on her political career.

The Harris-Walz campaign is not only preparing for election night but also what they are calling an “election week.” Harris could potentially deliver several different speeches at different venues. According to the sources involved with the planning, how Election Day and the remainder of the week play out will determine exactly what Harris says in public and the context for her comments.

Though no final choices have been made, Howard University is presently a top candidate to serve as Harris' election night headquarters. Four of the planning participants said that other sites are also being scouted. The D.C. convention center is another option, according to two of those individuals.

Harris, who is from California, didn't think it was a good idea to spend election night in Wilmington, Delaware, the hometown of President Joe Biden, where Harris' campaign headquarters is located. When Biden left the race in July, she inherited the campaign and the site of its headquarters.

Harris may speak to the nation more than once if the winner of the election isn't announced for days. The Harris campaign is trying to prepare for all potential outcomes surrounding the election. Additionally, Harris aides are preparing for the potential that Trump would lose but then try to have the outcome overturned in court.

The vice president is not expected to discuss these different possibilities on the campaign trail, according to Harris aides, despite preparations being made behind the scenes. If elected Harris will be the first president in history to attend an HBCU.