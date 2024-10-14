During a rally in North Carolina, the vice president made an interesting HBCU prediction while greeting supporters. After meeting a supporter that mentions he also attended an HBCU, Harris replies, “You know we're about to make the first HBCU presidency ever.” If elected, Harris will be the first president in history to attend an HBCU.

Harris is a proud graduate of Howard University. During her time at Howard, she served on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council as a first-year representative, was a part of the debate team, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Harris graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics.

With less than 30 days until the election, Harris has been hitting the campaign trail to inform voters on her presidential policies. This morning Harris released a policy proposal geared toward Black men. In this new policy, Harris plans to provide Black men with the tools necessary to build wealth and achieve financial freedom., lower costs for themselves and their families, and protect their rights. Here are the details of Harris’ latest policy:

Provide 1 million forgivable loans up to $20,000 to Black entrepreneurs and others who have a good idea but don’t have the resources, connections, or access to capital to get their business off the ground

Launch a National Health Equity Initiative focused on Black men

Legalize marijuana at the federal level to break down unjust legal barriers that hold Black men and other Americans back

Lower costs by enacting the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging for food and groceries

Lower rent and provide down payment assistance to triple the number of new first-time Black homeowners

Black men, HBCU students, and alumni are some of Harris’ key supporters this election. North Carolina Central men’s basketball coach LeVelle Moton attended the rally in North Carolina and took to social media to share his encounter with Vice President Harris.

Moton was presented with the 2024 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this month for his work as both a coach and philanthropist. Moton has been coaching at North Carolina Central since 2007 and became head coach in 2009. His Velle Cares Foundation supports back-to-school events, single mothers, and teachers. He also co-founded Raleigh Raised Development with businessmen in his community to promote affordable housing projects.