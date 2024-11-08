Vice President Kamala Harris returned to her alma mater, Howard University, to deliver her concession speech. Harris conceded the election to Donald Trump after losing the 2024 presidential election this week. Many Harris supporters were disappointed by the outcome, but during her speech she urged them to “continue the fight that fueled this campaign.”

“Let me say my heart is full today. My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” Harris said. “The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris entered the race just 107 before Election Day. She even raised a record $81 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign. During her speech, she thanked her family, her running mate, Tim Walz, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and the Harris-Walz campaign staff. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also present for Harris’ speech.

Harris said she called Trump to congratulate him on winning the election, and she is committed to a “peaceful transfer of power.” Although she lost, Harris promised her supporters that she would continue to fight for democracy, the rule of law, and equal justice. She further encouraged supporters to not “throw up their hands” and “it's time to roll up their sleeves.”

“Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”

Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 with a degree in political science and economics. She served on the College of Arts and Sciences Student Council as a first-year representative, was a part of the debate team, and became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. while at Howard.

Harris secured 229 total electoral votes, while Trump secured the presidency with 295 electoral votes.