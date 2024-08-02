Vice President Kamala Harris crossed the Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at Howard University. Throughout her career, Harris has always had the support of her sorority behind her, so when she announced her run for president, they were overjoyed.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. headquarters is located in Chicago, and some members of the sorority are starting to organize in large numbers to back Harris in this historic presidential election.

Felicia Stanton Gray, the president of the Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, never thought she would see a black woman run for president, let alone her sister. In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Gray spoke about Harris and her run for president.

“As a black woman, to see that she will potentially be the first black woman nominee for the president of the United States—it’s not something that I thought I would see this soon,” said Gray.

Although the Divine Nine are nonprofit organizations and remain nonpartisan, members of all the organizations, not just Alpha Kappa Alpha, have begun to organize mass support in favor of Harris.

“Kamala Harris is a member of the D9 (the “Divine Nine”), and she reflects the values that exist in us already.” AKA Central Regional Director Kiahna Davis told the Sun-Times “We should not be surprised when people are energized because they see a path for their future in the present, sitting there at the top of the ticket.”

Last month, Harris spoke at Alpha Kappa Alpha’s 71st annual Boulè in Dallas. There, she addressed more than 20,000 members and highlighted how Alpha Kappa Alpha leaders from both the past and present shaped American politics.

“Throughout our history, the leaders of Alpha Kappa Alpha have stood up, spoken out, and done the work to build a brighter future for our nation, including, of course, in 2020, when, during the height of a pandemic, you helped elect Joe Biden president of the United States and me as the first woman elected vice president of the United States,” she said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was founded on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University by nine collegiate women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest established Greek-letter organization for black women and has over 300,000 members worldwide.