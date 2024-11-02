For Kansas basketball, nothing less than a return to the throne is expected. It's how it should be, considering the rich history of the program. The Jayhawks last claimed the National Championship in 2022, when they boasted the likes of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. It was Bill Self's second title as head coach and the team's first chip in nearly a decade and a half (before that, Kansas last won in 2008). However, the next two years have been second-round March Madness exits.

Ahead of the new season, Kansas is predicted by many to be a top contender again. There are plenty of reasons people believe it so. First off, the team's returning players include Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. That's a trio that – along with Kevin McCullar Jr., who is now in the NBA — led the way last season. Secondly, the Jayhawks have landed several prized gems from the transfer portal. The most notable among the newcomers is former Wisconsin Badger AJ Storr, who replaces McCullar as the primary scorer on the wings.

As the Jayhawks' season opener against Howard looms closer, all the excitement brings about theories on scenarios that may befall the team in the coming months. This is exactly what this article will touch on. So ladies and gentlemen, here are Kansas basketball bold predictions for the 2024-25 season.

Dajuan Harris Jr. finally leads the Big 12 in assists

Dajuan Harris Jr. is no doubt one of the best facilitators in the NCAA today. In an era where many guards prioritize scoring, Harris brings that traditional “floor general” style of play, with the primary goal of creating looks for his teammates. Interestingly, despite the 6-foot-2 guard's pass-first mentality, Harris has never led the Big 12 in assists per game. In fact, he finished second during these past two years. Harris averaged 6.2 dimes a game back during the 2022-23 season, which wasn't enough to surpass Kansas State's Markquis Nowell. The following season, Harris put up similar numbers (6.5 APG) but was edged out by Baylor's RayJ Dennis.

Harris will once again be surrounded by top-notch scorers this season, giving him another chance to be the conference's leading assist man. Besides his picks and rolls with Dickinson and Adams, Harris has other weapons at his disposal. Storr's versatility allows Harris to dish him the rock in various scenarios. Whether in transition or during half-court sets, Storr will be a common recipient of Harris' dimes. Factor in other newcomers such as Zeke Mayo and Rylan Griffen, two proven shooters who will light up Allen Fieldhouse with their long-range shots. Whenever Harris decides to attack and draw the defense, those kick-out passes have a good chance of resulting in points.

Hunter Dickinson takes home the Naismith College Player of the Year Award

It's Hunter Dickinson's last playing year, and there's no better way to end his collegiate career — besides winning a National Title, of course — than being named the Naismith Player of the Year. He's in contention for the award again. Dickinson was one of the names in the recently revealed Naismith Award Watch List, along with other renowned stars such as North Carolina's RJ Davis and Alabama's Mark Sears. In fact, there's a chance that he might even go toe-to-toe with fellow Jayhawk AJ Storr for the award.

So what could propel Dickinson to take home the prestigious title? Well, it's mostly the familiarity over at Lawrence. There's no internal obstacle right now that looks to hinder the center from producing similar, or maybe even better numbers this time around. Last season, Dickinson got off around 13.4 shot attempts per game. With Harris as the floor general, the big man will surely get his touches again, whether in the post or while rolling to the basket after setting screens. And furthermore, it's not like Kansas' acquisitions will change how Bill Self's offense looks; The newcomers will play somewhat similar roles to those that departed. As mentioned earlier, Storr gets McCullar's responsibilities. As for Johnny Furphy's departure, there's Griffen to take up the mantle.

Hunter Dickinson will be Kansas basketball's centerpiece down low for one last campaign, and he'll surely give it his all to end his NCAA career with a bang.

Kansas basketball wins the National Championship

Besides all the talent making up the Jayhawks roster, one thing that Kansas has is experience. Dickinson, Harris, Mayo and Adams are all labeled as seniors, despite the disparity in playing years. Storr and Griffen are incoming Juniors. Add a decorated coach like Bill Self on the sidelines and Kansas will undoubtedly play with the type of maturity and composure that results in winning basketball.

Furthermore, their loaded transfer class — which is actually ranked number three in the nation, per 247 Sports — makes the present-day Jayhawks an even stronger squad than last year's. Kansas has the tools to win it all, and all they have to do is to deliver once the season tips off on Monday.