The Kansas Jayhawks now find themselves in a losing skid. Following an 83-82 loss on the road to the Kansas State Wildcats last Tuesday, Kansas basketball suffered yet another defeat Saturday, this time at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs in Lawrence. Perhaps even more shocking is the fact that they lost by a massive margin, with the Horned Frogs coming away with an 83-60 victory.

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self was not as interested in blaming the production of his team’s bench production as he was in calling out the effort shown by the players who played the most in the contest and the lack of adjustment by the Jayhawks coaching staff.

“The problem is guys playing the majority of minutes didn’t do anything, nor did we (coaches) get them to do anything to get the other team to play poorly. That’s where the issue lies. We’ve got to clean that up,” Self said after the game, via Grady Bedore of The Kansas City Star.

Self, however, is unlikely referring to Kansas basketball star Jalen Wilson Jr., who led the team with 30 points on 11-for-21 shooting in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Gradey Dick and Dajuan Harris Jr. combined for only eight points (all from Dick) despite each playing at least 33 minutes against the Horned Frogs. Dick entered the game second among Kansas basketball players this season with 14.7 points per contest.

The Jayhawks have dropped to 5-2 in Big 12 play following the loss to TCU, putting them No. 2 in the conference behind Kansas State.

Kansas will next play the Baylor Bears on Monday in Waco.