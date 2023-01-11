The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Texas Longhorns. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Texas.

The Texas Longhorns have gone through one of the wildest and most improbable two-game stretches in the history of basketball. That might seem like a crazy and hyperbolic statement to make, but if you have been following Texas hoops and this Big 12 Conference season, you know that’s not an exaggeration at all. Texas gave up 116 points at home — in regulation time — to Kansas State last week in Austin. The Longhorns scored 103 points and yet were blown away by a double-digit margin. Texas then turned around this past weekend versus Oklahoma State and went into Stillwater to try to bounce back. The Longhorns scored only 56 points, which is 47 fewer points than what they scored against Kansas State.

They won by 10.

Texas held Oklahoma State to just 46 points, meaning that Texas gave up 70 fewer points than it did in its previous game. The 70-point differential in points allowed has to be one of the biggest differentials in points conceded in back-to-back games at any level of basketball, whether it’s the pros, the college ranks, or high school. That’s a very improbable set of occurrences, and it begs the question: What will Texas do next?

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

TCU coach Jamie Dixon has gotten his Horned Frogs to bounce back after that early-season period in which nothing seemed to work well. The Frogs had to mount a massive rally to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff by one point, and then they lost to Northwestern State. They were struggling with small schools. It seemed that the Frogs, who entered the season ranked in the top 25, were crumbling under the pressure of high expectations, which is a very rare thing for TCU. Normally, the program has zero expectations heading into a season, but this is different after the team reached the Round of 32 of last year’s NCAA Tournament. It’s true that TCU had some early-season injuries, but the team still shouldn’t have struggled with smaller schools to the extent it did. At any rate, Dixon has gotten things turned around. TCU is getting nearly seven points against a Texas team which lost by 13 at home last week and has an interim coach, Rodney Terry, on its bench after Chris Beard was fired. There’s a lot that lines up well for TCU to cover.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Longhorns are erratic, but when they defend — as they did against Oklahoma State — they’re really tough. Texas has demolished Gonzaga and beaten a very good Creighton team at home this season. The Longhorns got their house in order against Oklahoma State. They should be able to carry that performance and that aggressive, focused mentality into this game against a TCU team which is coming off a home-court loss to Iowa State. TCU also trailed Baylor by 10 at halftime a week ago before rallying in the second half. TCU is a good team, but the Frogs will go through ups and downs and plenty of lulls in their games. Texas can take advantage of those lulls and cover.

Final TCU-Texas Prediction & Pick

Texas might win outright, but this is a large spread. Big 12 games are generally very close and hard-fought. TCU plus the points looks good here.

Final TCU-Texas Prediction & Pick: TCU +6.5