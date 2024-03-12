Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self announced on Monday that star players Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. will not be participating in the Big 12 tournament this week due to injuries, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Self also mentioned on his radio show Hawk Talk that he anticipates both Dickinson and McCullar Jr. to be ready and available for the NCAA Tournament.
Down but not out for Kansas basketball
Dickinson sustained a dislocated right (non-shooting) shoulder during the second half of Saturday’s 30-point blowout loss to Houston. Fortunately, an MRI revealed positive news, indicating that surgery won't be necessary for Dickinson's shoulder with Self adding that the Kansas basketball center has already commenced rehab.
“The bad thing is he is not going to play this week. He should practice full-speed by the start of next week and be available to us for the NCAA Tournament. Not only available, but he should be fine,” Self continued, via Heartland.
On the other hand, McCullar Jr., who participated in the first half of the Houston game but sat out the second half, will persist in receiving treatment for a bone bruise on his left knee, an issue that has been bothering him for weeks.
Bill Self was also optimistic when talking about McCullar Jr. saying that he “will not play this week, but that’s a positive, too.”
“Everyone thinks the time off will help him, too. He will play in the NCAAs, too. The goal for Kevin is similar to Hunt: non-contact (late in week) and by Monday practicing. We think a week from today Kevin will be practicing with us and doing everything,” Self shared.
Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr.'s contributions
In his debut season after transferring from Michigan, Hunter Dickinson has been a standout performer for the Jayhawks averaging an impressive 18.0 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.
McCullar Jr.’s bone bruise in his knee caused him to miss five games over the past six weeks. Although he returned for matchups against Baylor and Kansas State, he played only 15 minutes in the first half of the loss to Houston after managing to make a brief comeback.
Kevin McCullar Jr. has emerged as one of the standout performers nationally, boasting averages of 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
Both Dickinson and McCullar have garnered first-team All-Big 12 honors.
Kansas basketball is set to kick off its Big 12 tournament campaign on Wednesday against the victor of the Cincinnati vs. West Virginia matchup.