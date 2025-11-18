The Cleveland Browns suffered another tough defeat in Week 11. Cleveland lost 23-16 against Baltimore and is now on a three-game losing streak, falling to 2-8 on the season. To make matters worse, one Browns player had their home broken into during the game.

There was a break-in at the home of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders during Sunday's game against the Ravens, per ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

It was not clear whether anything was stolen from Sanders' home according to multiple reports. No suspects have been identified.

This incident is just one more in a string of burglaries and break-ins targeting professional athletes over the past few years. Other high-profile athletes to have break-ins recently include Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former Dallas Maverick Luka Doncic, and Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

The burglary at Burrow's home also occurred during an NFL game, but Burrow was across the country in California during that incident.

Sanders replaced fellow rookie Dilon Gabriel, who suffered a concussion and went into concussion protocol during the second half.

Shedeur did not impress during his first action as a starting NFL quarterback. Sanders went 4-of-16 for 47 passing yards and one interception in his Browns debut. He also added three carries for 16 yards, showcasing some impressive athleticism.

It is unclear when Gabriel will be able to return for Cleveland. The NFL's concussion protocol includes multiple steps, and there is no guarantee that Gabriel will be ready for Cleveland's next game. The early word is that the Browns expect Sanders to start in Week 12 with Gabriel likely still on the mend.

Next up for the Browns is a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders.