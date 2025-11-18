Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams made his debut for the Dallas Cowboys against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, helping his new team get the win, 33-16, at Allegiant Stadium.

Williams, whom the Cowboys acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, had solid contributions versus the Raiders, tallying 1.5 sacks, four combined tackles, and five quarterback hits.

His addition instantly gave Dallas a much-needed boost on defense, and coach Brian Schottenheimer was immediately sold on the 27-year-old enforcer.

“Q’s a really good football player. We should keep him,” said Schottenheimer after the game, as quoted by The Athletic's Jon Machota.

While the Cowboys have been impressive on offense, their defense has been their biggest question mark this season. They're allowing 381.3 yards and 29.3 points per game, which are third-worst and second-worst in the league, respectively.

The Cowboys surrendered defensive tackle Mazi Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2026 second-round pick in exchange for Williams, who made the Pro Bowl for the third straight time last season.

In eight games for the Jets this year, he logged 32 combined tackles, including seven for loss, and three forced fumbles.

Williams' debut complemented the stellar showing of quarterback Dak Prescott, who tied a team record with four touchdown passes.

“I want to keep stacking these performances, and I want to keep getting better week in and week out. It's just the main goal: To keep getting better, keep stacking up the good things, fix the bad things, and win football games,” said Williams in a report from the Cowboys.com's Patrik Walker.

Dallas will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.