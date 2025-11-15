The No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks collected their second win in a row and third overall through four games in the 2025-26 college basketball season on Saturday. As expected. Kansas basketball took care of business against the Princeton Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, crushing the visitors to the tune of a 76-57 score.

However, the Jayhawks played their second straight game without star guard Darryn Peterson. The freshman was held out for another game because of a hamstring issue that Kansas head coach Bill Self also touched on following the victory over the Tigers.

“We've got some things to discuss, but he's got tightness in his right hamstring,” Self said after the win over Princeton basketball (h/t Matt Tait of Wave the Wheat).

“He's getting the best treatment. He wants to be out there so bad, but I'm not gonna put him out there until he feels well,” added Self.

Article Continues Below

The Jayhawks have managed to easily survive the two games without Peterson in large part because of overmatched non-conference opponents. Before drubbing the Tigers, Kansas demolished the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi last Wednesday, 77-46.

Meanwhile, in the two gams that Peterson has played thus far in his first year in the NCAA, he has averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 60 percent from the field. His best showing to date was a 22-point performance on an 8-for-14 shooting from the floor, albeit in an 87-74 loss on Nov. 7 on the road against the then-No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels.

The hope for Kansas basketball and its fans is that Peterson will be ready to give it a go in the Jayhawks' next game, where someone like him could make a big difference, as his team is scheduled to take on the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in a Champions Classic game at Madison Square Garden in New York this coming Tuesday.