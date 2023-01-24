The Kansas Jayhawks have their backs against the wall this season following yet another loss in Big 12 play on Monday. Kansas basketball, which won its first five games this season against conference rivals, has now lost three games in a row after falling prey to the Baylor Bears to begin the workweek in Waco, 75-69. Granted that Kansas basketball’s recent schedule was nothing like a walk in the park, the Jayhawks still have just lost three straight games against ranked teams for the first time since 1989.

Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self is definitely frustrated with the recent fate of his team but also showed respect for the overall strength of the Big 12 (h/t ESPN).

“There is time to be reactive in a negative way if your team’s not doing well. This is not one of our times,” Self said. “We have gotten beat, and granted, we got beat [by] a team that was projected to win the league tonight, that’s really good. And they went through the same crap we’re going through right now. “Our league is that good. It’s going to be a grind.”

Prior to their loss to Baylor, the reigning national college basketball champions lost to the Kansas State Wildcats in Manhattan on Jan. 17 and then to the TCU Horned Frogs at home in Lawrence on Jan 21.

The Big 12 is widely considered the toughest conference this season. KenPom has the Big 12 ranked No. 1 with a rating of +18.26. Right behind it is the Big Ten with a +15.09 rating. Kansas basketball is now just fourth in the Big 12 standings.

The Jayhawks will look to stop the bleeding on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington in a non-conference matchup.