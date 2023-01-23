Primetime on ESPN, two top-25 teams will meet in Waco when the #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3) take on the #17 Baylor Bears (14-5). You won’t want to miss this Monday night thriller. We’re going to continue our college basketball odds series with a Kansas-Baylor prediction and pick.

Kansas vs. Baylor has become a classic must-watch game in recent years and this time will be no different. After starting their season at a familiar 16-1, the Kansas Jayhawks were stunned to lose their last two games to Kansas State in an OT thriller and TCU in an uncharacteristic blowout. Sliding down the national rankings from #2 to #9, Kansas will look to defeat conference rival Baylor and keep their spot in the top 10.

The Baylor Bears have also seen their hard work pay off. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak and have played well defensively in those wins. Their last loss was to Kansas State in overtime which capped off a three-game skid before going on a run. That’s been the story for Baylor this year: building on momentum when they can and trying to avoid another losing streak. They’ll hope to notch what would be a massive win against Kansas, ultimately propelling them up the national ranks.

Here are the Kansas-Baylor college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Baylor Odds

Kansas: +2.5 (-120)

Baylor: -2.5 (-102)

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How To Watch Kansas vs. Baylor

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

All season, the Kansas Jayhawks have looked like the program everyone has come to know. They were ranked in the top 3 for most of the season and looked well on their way to earning another No. 1 seed in the tournament. However, they dropped a game to K-State in heartbreaking fashion. In what should have been a “get back” game against TCU, KUwas blown out by 23 points, at home no less.

Over the Jayhawks’ last two games, we have seen a completely different team, and many people are wondering if Kansas can get back on track. Sitting at #9, this is the perfect spot for Jalen Wilson to have a big game and lift Kansup the Jayhawks amid their mid-season struggles. He matches up well against the Baylor bigs and can spread the floor.

Dajuan Harris will also need to play well, continuing to pass the ball and shoot from three. In a close game like this, Kansas will need to find high percentage shots and convert on them. It’ll be rocking in Waco, but that shouldn’t deter the battle-tested Jayhawks.

Why Baylor Could Cover The Spread

It’s been delightful to see the emergence of Baylor as a powerhouse college basketball program once again. They play a team-first brand of basketball and have always been focused on the defensive side of the ball. Their defense has loosened this year as they’re giving up 69 PPG to opponents. They’ll also have a slight disadvantage in the blocks/steals department as Kansas leads in both categories.

They don’t have the biggest lineup, but can cover the floor in a hurry and get their big men out in transition. They’ve adopted a run-and-gun offense and have been able to outscore opponents in situations where their defense may be compromised. The defense will need to hold up if Baylor wants to beat the length and depth of the Kansas Jayhawks. Keyonte George and Jalen Bridges will have to be especially good when trying to shut down Jalen Wilson.

Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Bill Self will avoid this loss at all costs: after suffering its worst loss in two years, Kansas will feel the need to establish itself as a top team again. Baylor will make it difficult, but the Jayhawks will forcibly find a way to win this.

Final Kansas-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Kansas Jayhawks +2.5 (-120)