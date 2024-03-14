The Kansas basketball team went out in the second round of the Big 12 tournament in a 72-52 loss to Cincinnati, and amid the absence of Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson, Bill Self explained the reason that the team lost after the game.
“I thought that we were bad offensively,” Bill Self said, via Sam Winton of The University Daily Kansan. “We didn't make any shots. Tonight would have been a night where things would have had to go a lot better for us, shooting the basketball, to have a chance.”
Kansas basketball shot 34% from the floor and 3-for-20 from three in the loss to Cincinnati. Self has joked about the team's shooting woes at points this year, even with Kevin McCullar Jr. and Hunter Dickinson on the floor. Ultimately, without arguably their two most important players, the Jayhawks were undermanned offensively.
“The bottom line is, we need to be able to make six or seven threes,” Self said, via Winton. “When you get outscored 15 to 30 points every game from beyond the arc, that's a lot of twos, you just don't have enough opportunities to make those up.”
Kansas started the year as one of the best teams in the country, but since the injury to McCullar, they have struggled, falling to a 22-10 record. Self hopes that McCullar and Dickinson can be on the court for the NCAA Tournament.
Regardless, players like Johnny Furphy and Nicolas Timberlake will have to perform to expectations from a shooting standpoint. A combined seven points from those two is not enough.