The Kansas basketball squad has a lot to do if they want to win the NCAA Tournament. They have had the worst season in the Bill Self era but hope is not at all lost. They can still gain momentum through the Big 12 conference tournament and carry it over to the big dance. It will take a massive effort, especially after the Jayhawks got demolished by Houston. Nonetheless, Coach Bill Self has a lot of confidence when it comes to the Hunter Dickinson-led squad.
An injury-riddled season has led the Kansas basketball program to only 10 conference wins and 22 victories overall. They may have only lost one game at home but their dismal seven losses on the road cost them a lot of spots. However, the injury bug does not seem to be a problem for Bill Self's Jayhawks entering the Big 12 conference tournament, via Gary Parrish of CBS Sports.
“We're the least healthy we've been all year. We have the least number of players available to us [this week than] we've had all year, but we should be the most healthy we've been in a long time when the NCAA Tournament starts,” the Kansas basketball head honcho said.
Kansas basketball has a masterplan
The plan is to sit Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar out for the Big 12 tournament. These are all attempts for the Jayhawks to rest their stars in order to preserve them for the big dance. Notably, Dickinson suffered an injury during their game against Houston while McCullar has missed five games due to his knee injury.
Coach Self is still hopeful that they will see both of these men in practice quite soon.
“Our goal for Kevin is very similar to [our goal for] Hunter in that he'll do non-contact stuff this week and then by Monday be practicing. So, that's what we're hopeful for,” he unveiled.
A strategy is in place such that the Kansas basketball program reclaims its lost glory despite a rocky season. They may be sixth in the Big 12 but the Jayhawks can surely prove that they belong with the top teams. It might take a loss in the conference tournament and better execution but they can surely do it.