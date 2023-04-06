A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The UConn Huskies now have a big target on their back following their enormous success in the recently concluded 2022-23 college basketball season. Chances are, the Huskies will once again be legitimate contenders to win the national title next season, and they can add further credence to that with a win in a scheduled matchup versus the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas basketball and the Huskies are set to face in the 2023-24 campaign, which will take place in Lawrence, per Jon Rothstein of College Hoops

In other words, the last two national champions in the world of college basketball will be going at it in 2023.

Kansas basketball failed to defend the title the Jayhawks won in 2021, as the team got upset in the second round of the 2023 March Madness by the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kansas entered the NCAA tournament with a No. 1 seed but got ambushed by Eric Musselman’s squad. Meanwhile, the Huskies dominated the competition from the beginning of the Big Dance to the end. UConn won each of its games by double-digits. In the national championship game, they blew out the San Diego State Aztecs, 76-59.

Kansas basketball is expected to lose Jalen Wilson and Gradey Dick to the NBA Draft this offseason, but should still be loaded enough with great talents to become a force in the nation again. Connecticut, on the other hand, will also have a different roster but should still have many holdovers from their championship squad.

The matchup between UConn and Kansas basketball will be part of the 2023 Big East vs. Big 12 Battle that also features showdowns between other teams in each of those conferences. Other notable games are Providence Friars vs. Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns vs Marquette Golden Eagles, and Creighton Bluejays vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys.