Kansas basketball lost on Tuesday against Marquette, and Bill Self thinks that his team let some opportunities slip away.

The Kansas basketball team took on Marquette basketball on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. The Jayhawks came into the matchup with an undefeated record, and they were ranked #1 in the country. The Golden Eagles were also undefeated, and they came into the matchup ranked #4 in the country. Marquette put up an incredible performance, and they defeated Kansas in dominant fashion, 73-59.

This was one of the biggest wins of Marquette basketball head coach Shaka Smart's career. He's had some big wins over the Jayhawks in his career, and this one is definitely near the top. Kansas is ranked #1 in the country for a reason, and the Golden Eagles showed that they are also a top contender in college basketball this season.

Kansas almost lost last week in the Champions Classic against Kentucky, and it was clear that the Wildcats' speed was an issue for the Jayhawks. That was an issue against Marquette as well, and Bill Self recognized it. He knows that his team also let some opportunities slip away.

“I thought Marquette played great,” Bill Self said after the game, according to an article from ESPN. “I thought they were so quick. We got behind and played catchup the whole game, but I actually thought we played better than the score. We missed a lot of free throws and botched as many opportunities as we did, and a lot of times botched opportunities lead to points on the other end. But they were definitely the much better team tonight.”

Because of the loss, Kansas is now eliminated from the Maui Invitational, but they will have one more game on Wednesday as they are set to take on Tennessee in the third place game. Marquette is moving onto the championship game, and they have a chance to take down the best two teams in the country on back-to-back days as they are playing #2 Purdue. The final day of the Maui Invitational is going to be a good one.