Hunter Dickinson put on a show for Kansas basketball in their big win against Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

The Kansas basketball team came into this season with national championship aspirations, and they look the part so far. The Jayhawks are currently 3-0 and ranked #1 in the country, and they had their first big test of the season on Tuesday night. Kentucky basketball and Kansas once again participated in the Champions Classic, and they put up a thriller on Tuesday at the United Center in Chicago. The Wildcats looked dominant in the early stages of the second half and led by as many as 14 points, but the Jayhawks stormed back and ended up winning the game 89-84. It was a terrific matchup.

A major bright spot for Kansas basketball in this game and the season so far is the play of Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson has been phenomenal his entire career, but he's playing at a different level so far this year for Kansas. Against Kentucky, he finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds, becoming the first player in 25 years to put up 20 points and 20 rebounds against the Wildcats. Dickinson came in looking for rebounds, but the points just kept coming.

“I feel like I played pretty good,” Hunter Dickinson told Andy Katz after the game. “I was just going out there and trying to rebound my butt off. I got a couple early ones, and I felt like that was going to be my way of impacting the game. I knew the points were going to come, you know, playing for coach Self, it's hard not to score as a big man. We have the best point guard in the country, and Kevin McCullar having a triple double. Those guys are more than willing to give me the ball. It just helps me out because coach puts me in great positions, and when you got unselfish guys like that, that tends to happen.”

Kansas is looking good to start the season and they will get some more good tests next week when they go to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. That field is loaded, and Dickinson and the Jayhawks will have some great matchups on their hands.